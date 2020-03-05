Behind the Boards: A top-notch top line

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils productive top line has been a key component of the team's success this season. With the core being forwards Ben Street and Brett Seney, the two bring a sense of leadership to the team, and have instilled a winning mentality from the top-down.

Seney and Street began skating together during the first preseason game.

"We had one preseason game here against Utica at home, we played together that game. Coach liked what he saw, and we started there," said Street.

Now skating together for over five months, the two have each other's game down pat.

"I think we think of the game in the same way. For me, whenever I look for who might be open it's usually Brett," said Street.

"We both kind of play a fast aggressive game and play with a lot of energy so I think we build off each other in that way," said Seney.

82 points between the two, the Seney-Street tandem has been called one of the best in the league.

"I don't want you to jinx us and say it's not gonna stop but no it's a game by game type of thing," said Seney.

The duo has been the core no matter who skates with them.

"I think we've had some different guys come in and play on our right side but most of the year it's been pretty consistent," said Seney.

Insert the Nick Merkley trade and the duo has turned to a powerful trio.

"I think we've really just carried Merkley the whole time," Street jokes. "He's looking to make plays all the time and that's been a great fit for us on the right side."

This season, the Binghamton Devils have finally developed a culture that includes winning.

"It would have been easy and kind of history repeating itself to let everything just fall apart at the start but the group in here is a high-character group," said Street.

A mindset that starts at the top with the veteran presence of Seney and Street.

"There's guys like me who have been here and know how much it sucks to lose. The feeling of being on a team where you can win every night is a lot better than being on a losing team," said Seney.

For the first time in B-Devils history, postseason hockey is within reach, which leads to the ultimate goal.

"Every guy here is focused on making the playoffs and what we have going on here. Teams, New Jersey, they want winners so if you can be at a winner at this level, it definitely helps at the next level," said Seney.

The Binghamton Devils have three games this weekend, beginning Friday night at home as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The B-Devils host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday at 4:05 p.m., before hitting the road Sunday.

