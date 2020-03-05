Coronavirus and the stock market, what experts are saying

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Feb. 24., a Binghamton University professor told 12 News even though Coronavirus was impacting the stock market, it wasn't a large cause for concern.

Ten days later, he says to stay the course.

This week the stock market has experienced gains and losses of a thousand points, short-term fluctuations Professor Dan McKeever said shouldn't worry people who are investing for the long run.

He says if you have 20 or 30 years of earning potential left, the best thing you can do is leave your portfolio alone.

McKeever said if there was one group who should react, it would be people close to retirement who are relying on their portfolio. He said if this applies to you, contact your financial adviser to assess your risk and whether you should adjust your portfolio.

McKeever did mention now would be a good time to refinance your mortgage.

"Rates now are down at 3 to 3.5 percent, so if you want to pay off your home quicker or reduce your monthly payment, refinancing becomes a lot more attractive in times like these when the fed is cutting rates to try and stave off decreases in stock prices," McKeever said.

McKeever emphasized that betting on the American economy is one of the safest bets you can make, so investing in the long run is generally your best strategy.