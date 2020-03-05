Night to Shine is back on! Here’s how you can help

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- On prom night, you hope everything will go perfectly. When a Night to Shine was cancelled, organizers were more than disappointed.

"I argued with God a little bit that day. He's called us to put this on, to be involved in it, and I believe it's a ministry we're supposed to be doing, but instead winter in New York showed up that day," said Rev. Bob Clark of First United Methodist Church.

A winter storm put a damper on the party, forcing it to be rescheduled.

"Some of the facilities that the guests were coming from, they put a travel ban to where they couldn't go out in their vans to come, so we said we better be safe and not have it," said Clark.

Now they've found a date that works, but they still need volunteers to step up and help out. Specifically, organizers are looking for buddies, who can accompany special guests throughout the night.

"Most of them are in their 40s or 50s, and all those in that age bracket never got to go to their prom when they were in high school. Now it's an opportunity to be able to let them have a prom, enjoy it, and to just let them have a night that's all about them," said Clark.

Organizers say it's a night special guests will never forget.

"It's just so much fun to be around those with special needs, because their hearts are right out there in the open," said Clark.

A Night to Shine has been reschedule for March 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chenango Valley High School. If you are interested in volunteering or being a special guest, visit their website.