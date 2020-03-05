President Trump’s Town Hall in Scranton riles up supporters and protesters

SCRANTON, PA (WBNG) - President Donald Trump made a trip to Scranton Thursday night to take part in a town hall with supporters.

The town hall, held at the Scranton Cultural Arts Center, was President Trump's first town hall in the 2020 election cycle.

About 750 people lined up for hours for security checks before they were let in the building. Some given the chance to ask the President questions in this town hall format, a relatively intimate setting compared to a rally where thousands of supporter typically show up.

We wanted to know what some of the supporters were interested in talking about.

"What his plans are for healthcare," Paul Saltsgaber, a supporter, told 12 News. "It’s a big issue across the board and not just the Democrats, but the Republicans as well."

Trump supporter Bess Fette agreed and believes the President deserves another term in office.

"Just to make sure our country is safe from the Coronavirus, too," Fette said. "To make sure that the seniors and people, middle-class people, can still make it."

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state with 20 delegates up for grabs. It's a historically blue state that President Trump turned red in 2016 by less than 1%.

Key issues from a recent Gallup poll include education, the economy, gun policy and healthcare.

"Healthcare is my biggie," Stan Lobitz, a doctor who says the previous administration's healthcare policies are really hurting his patients.

"In my line of work, it is very important," Lobitz said. "I’ve seen the impact of the affordable care act on my patients negatively."

But not everyone wanted the President in Scranton as dozens of protesters told 12 News they didn't want him in their hometown.

"We don’t want Trump here in Scranton," Clare Collins, one of the dozens of protesters said. "He only really cares about us when he wants our phones. We want to, all of our voices have to be heard, and we just don’t want to go down without a fight."

Protesters Jessica Durkin agreed. "I feel like he’s created a climate of hate and animosity towards each other," she said. "He’s made it seem OK to be sexist, racist, homophobic."

Trump supporters disagree saying the President has made this battleground state, their home, a better place.

"And it’s getting better," Besse Fette told us. "A lot better. And that’s why I’m going to vote for him again."

The 2016 election proved how divided people are in the Key Stone state. In that election, President Trump broke through that blue wall, if you will, of the Democratic Party, and with 6 million votes cast, Trump beat Secretary Clinton by about 44,000 votes, that’s less than 1% of the total votes cast.