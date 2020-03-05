Snow mixing with rain, mainly west of I-81, arrives Friday

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers, mixing with rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80% west of I-81, 40% east of I-81. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, High: 36 (30-40)

Friday night: Cloudy and breezy with a 40% chance of scattered snow showers. Winds: N 10-15 mph, Low: 19 (16-22)

Saturday: Gradually clearing skies and breezy. High: 35, Low: 22

Forecast Discussion

Two lows, one over the Great Lakes and another off of the East Coast to our south, will approach into Friday morning. Overall, the coastal low will stay well away from us, with the Great Lakes low crossing directly overhead before merging offshore with the southern storm. This will lead to a swath of precipitation mainly Friday morning and into the early afternoon in the form of snow, mixing with rain through the middle of the day. This precipitation is being shown as staying west of I-81 for the most part, with our eastern counties actually staying fairly dry. Where this snow does fall, warmer temperatures and low snow ratios will keep accumulations light, from a trace to 3” tops by Friday evening.

Lingering lake effect and wrap around snow showers will wrap up late Friday night with a nice weekend in store. Saturday will be a bit chilly and breezy, but skies will be clearing. Even though most of us won't like losing an hour of sleep into Sunday morning, we won't be complaining about the extra time with the sunshine as temperatures jump into the middle and upper 50's.

Monday will easily be the warmest day of the coming seven, with highs nearing 60 degrees ahead of the next storm system. That arrives on Tuesday with a decent shot of rain. Beyond this the pattern looks to revert back to what we saw this week. Clouds, on and off light rain showers, and gradually cooling temperatures will be the play next Wednesday and Thursday, with no major cold snaps upcoming in the near future as well.