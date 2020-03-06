A little wintry weather

AFTERNOON: Cloudy with snow mixing with rain showers. 0-10” rain, 0-2” snow 80% High 38 (36-40) Wind SE becoming N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1” Low 20 (16-22) Wind N 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Early clouds, becoming mostly sunny, breezy. High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A low will give us clouds and snow today. The snow will mix with some rain showers. Snow showers continue Friday night. This will be followed by some colder, but seasonable, weather Saturday. High pressure gives us sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday with mild weather continuing Monday with highs again in the 50s.

A low will give us showers on Tuesday. With highs in the 40s to near 50, these will be rain showers. Another low passing to our south will give us cloudy skies and showers for Wednesday with temperatures a few degrees above average. We get a similar forecast for Thursday.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME starts Sunday. Turn your clock AHEAD one hour before going to be Saturday night.

