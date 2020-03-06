American Legion holding annual Lent Fish Fry

FENTON (WBNG) -- As we near the mid-point of the Lenten season, numerous fish fry events are popping up across the Southern Tier. One such fish fry at American Legion Post 1194 in Hillcrest will be held every Friday throughout Lent.

You can take-out or dine-in on some battered haddock, french fries, pierogies, and more.

Leaders at the Post say you won't just be enjoying a staple of Lenten food, you'll also be giving back to the many veterans in our vicinity.

"They support veterans organizations. They donate to the Broome County Veterans Association and other things," said Post Commander Jim Coughlin.

Post 1194 will hold a fish fry every Friday throughout Lent from 5 PM to 7 PM. Each fish fry is open to American Legion members and non-members as well.