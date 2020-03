HORSEHEADS (WBNG) -- The Binghamton boys basketball team topped Horseheads Friday night to claim the Class AA Section IV championship in overtime.

Final score:

Horseheads - 82, Binghamton - 84 (OT)

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.