Black Balloons: A community’s way of bringing awareness to drug addiction

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Community is bringing awareness to drug addiction and remembering the many lives lost to overdoses.

On "Black Balloon Day," black balloons are handed out to local businesses and community members to encourage the community to stand solidarity.

Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (Tioga County ASAP) says it hopes Black Balloon Day increases awareness and education about drug abuse in the community.

"Open the conversation for the people who struggle with drug addiction or families who've been affected by overdoses to help reduce the stigma," says Tioga County ASAP Program Director Christina Olevano.

She says the program wants to show the community that it supports the people who struggle with drug addiciton.

In honor of Black Balloon Day, Narcan training be held at the Broome County Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m.