Broome County Transit works to keep buses clean amid coronavirus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County says they give more than two million rides annually, and with fears of the Coronavirus spreading, they're working to keep buses extra clean.

"We have standard protocols because the public transportation industry is used to dealing with concentrations of people. Certainly, COVID-19 has our attention," said Broome County Public Transportation Commissioner Greg Kilmer.

Broome County Transit also says their buses were meant for a deep clean.

"They're designed to minimize infection. We've got these special rubber floor surfaces that wrap around so we can mop them out," said Kilmer.

The buses also feature seats and handrails made of materials that are easy to wipe down.

"What we have done is elevated our cleaning protocol. We're using a little bit more aggressive cleaning compounds for disinfecting," said Kilmer.

While BC Transit continues to clean their buses daily, officials say they still need help from the public in preventing any illnesses from spreading.

"We can keep our buses and our facilities really clean, we can constantly clean them, but we also need the public. If you're sick, stay home, it's better for you, it's better for the rest of the people who don't get cross-infected," said Kilmer.

If you do find yourself on a public transportation bus, officials advice covering your sneezes and coughs, and be considerate of those around you.