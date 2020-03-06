Colder and windier conditions arrive for Parade Day

Saturday: Clearing skies, becoming partly cloudy, and staying breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 35 (31-38)

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light SW, Low: 22 (19-25)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 54, Low: 36

Forecast Discussion

On the back side of the departing coastal low winds will pick up out of the north and northwest, making for a chilly and breezy Parade Day. The good news is that skies will be clearing, and the sun should make an appearance before the festivities are over. After highs only in the 30's Saturday, strong return flow from the southwest gives us more sunshine and even warmer weather Sunday after we spring the clocks forward early in the AM, with highs up into the 50's.

Oh and we're not done yet with the warmer weather. Monday will easily be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 60 degrees. Clouds will be increasing through the day though, as the next low prepares to pass by to our west. If you can tell by the temperatures, Tuesday's system will bring us only rainfall, and it looks to stay as more of the showery variety. We won't be getting cold, but temperatures start to fall back for the rest of the week, with some challenges on when our next shot at precipitation will be.

Signs are pointing to an overall more active end to the week, but it's going to be weaker systems that swing through quickly. One of these arrives late Wednesday with isolated rain showers. Conditions Thursday have shifted more to the drier side of things. Models are all over the place into next weekend, with rain from a larger system arriving anywhere from Friday to next Sunday. For now, kept isolated rain chances next Friday until details are more sorted out.