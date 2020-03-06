Conklin woman charged with 3 felonies, including identity theft

(WBNG) -- Authorities say a Conklin woman was arrested for depositing a forged check Thursday.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Jennifer L. Merritt has been charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree, identity theft in the 1st degree and grand larceny in the 3rd degree.

The sheriff's office says Merritt deposited the forged check into a joint-bank account she had access to and then transferred the money into her personal account.

Authorities say Merritt was processed for arrest and released on appearance tickets.