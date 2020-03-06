Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51
Cornerstone Prep 62, Elk Valley Christian, W.Va. 49
Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36
Mohawk 66, United 42
PIAA Class 5A=
First Round=
Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50
Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45
Dallas 68, Frankford 57
Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56, OT
Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74
Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66
New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 48
Pittsburgh Obama 73, Penn Hills 63
Pittston Area 42, Penncrest 40
Pottsville 61, Northern York 43
Shippensburg 60, Greater Johnstown 53
Unionville 54, Martin Luther King 29
West Chester East 53, Gettysburg 33
West Chester Rustin 60, Wallenpaupack 44
York 69, Southern Lehigh 59
York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56
PIAA Class 4A=
First Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 47, South Philadelphia 26
Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44
Belle Vernon 65, Clearfield 60
Bonner-Prendergast 78, Eastern York 40
ELCO 70, Imhotep Charter 60
Grove City 59, Bedford 53
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 78, Wilson 58
Hickory 58, New Castle 48
Highlands 50, Harbor Creek 40
Huntingdon 70, Blackhawk 57
Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56
Montoursville 66, Nanticoke Area 51
Pope John Paul II 56, Bartram 46
Susquehanna Township 64, Scranton Prep 54
Tamaqua 48, Danville 42
Valley View 70, Athens 58
PIAA Class 1A=
First Round=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 73, Geibel Catholic 37
Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35
Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60
Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38
Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 41
Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29
Elk County Catholic 56, Imani Christian Academy 36
Lancaster Christian 59, Northumberland Christian 51
Mount Calvary 63, North Penn/Liberty 57
Neumann 79, Conestoga Christian 70
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 71, Sullivan County 64
Pottsville Nativity 74, The Christian Academy 71
Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill 21
Shade 63, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56
Southern Fulton 67, Halifax 66
Vincentian Academy 93, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenwood 74, Jacksonville, Ark. 36
PIAA Class 6A=
First Round=
Altoona 60, Mount Lebanon 56, OT
Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35
Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28
Bethlehem Freedom 60, North Penn 49
Cardinal O’Hara 50, Souderton 30
Central Bucks East 62, Philadelphia Central 22
Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield 35
Central York 51, Methacton 49
Nazareth Area 68, Downingtown East 40
North Allegheny 57, Manheim Township 33
Owen J Roberts 45, Hazleton Area 35
Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52
Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25
State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36
Upper Dublin 42, Cumberland Valley 19
PIAA Class 3A=
First Round=
Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40
Camp Hill Trinity 62, Central Columbia 35
Carlynton 45, Greenville 40
Delone 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter 15
Dunmore 62, Constitution 23
Holy Redeemer 55, Bloomsburg 38
Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47
Loyalsock 57, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53
Mercyhurst Prep 57, Seton-LaSalle 39
Neumann-Goretti 64, St. Basil 61
North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23
Northwestern 46, Beaver Area 22
Penn Cambria 66, Brookville 58
Philadelphia West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38
Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37
PIAA Class 2A=
First Round=
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32
Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44
Everett 69, Riverview 33
Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44
Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32
Mahanoy Area 52, Southern Columbia 37
Mount Carmel 57, Clarion 19
Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42
Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34
Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49
Sacred Heart 51, Tacony Academy 25
Scranton Holy Cross 68, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 24
Steelton-Highspire 74, Parkway Northwest 36
West Middlesex 58, South Side 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/