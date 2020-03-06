Friends of Rogers Spring Frolic

(WBNG) -- Friends of Rogers will hold their 9th annual fundraiser, the Spring Frolic, where you can eat, drink, and bid.

This fundraiser is their biggest of the year and helps provide free programming to the community such as school-guided field trips and special events.

The Spring Frolic is on Thursday, March 19th from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. a Magro's Banquet Hall in Sherburne, New York. There will be a tasting reception, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a raffle.