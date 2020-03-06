‘I’m stunned’: Neighbors react to death of Casie J. Weese

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- For residents who live across from where 37-year-old Casie J. Weese was found, seeing the police presence and hearing the reason for it was the shock of a lifetime.

They say they live in a quiet neighborhood, and they never could've imagined something like this would happen in their backyard.

12 News spoke to one resident who had lived most of her life in the area and said she hasn't experienced anything remotely like this.

Besides the nearby traffic from 17 to 434, residents say their little community near the Broome Tioga county line is extremely quiet.

Residents told 12 News a lot of the members of their community are retired or work long hours, and most people are in bed and asleep around 9 p.m. most nights.

They said while it was shocking for something like this to happen so close to home, more than anything they were heartbroken for the loss of a woman so young.

"I never expected it to be so close, but it was so sad for a young, 37 year old to leave two kids and it must be so hard on them," said Ann Weaver, who has lived in her home along 434 for 15 years.