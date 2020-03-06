WBNG-TV, the CBS affiliate, in Binghamton, NY has an opening for an energetic Meteorologist / Multimedia Journalist. The right candidate will produce and present multiple weather segments in our newscasts and excel at severe weather coverage.

Responsibilities include all aspects of weather forecasting/monitoring and producing forecasts both on-air and online. This position also has an excellent opportunity for storytelling. We’re looking for someone to go out and find the unique stories our area has to offer.

This is a full-time position that requires flexibility to work weekends, nights, mornings, and changing schedules. A college degree in meteorology or its equivalent is preferred.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, and live in a great community, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Robert Krummenacker

General Manager

rkrummenacker@wbng.com

560 Colombia Dr.

Johnson City, NY 13790

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer