Three-game weekend opens with B-Devils win

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Led by Jesper Boqvist's two-goal night, the Binghamton Devils opened their second consecutive three-game weekend with a 6-4 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Boqvist opened scoring in the first period on a rebound from Jeremy Groleau's shot. The Penguins responded with one minute to play in the first, on a goal from Adam Johnson.

The B-Devils scored three goals in the second period. One minute into play, Josh Jacobs fired the puck from the top and Ben Street was there to tap in his 15th of the season. Boqvist scored his second goal of the night on a power play later in the second for his seventh on the year. Janne Kuokkanen was credited with the third goal of the second period, after his original shot was saved and the Penguins knocked the puck into their own net.

Ryan Schmelzer and Nate Bastian added two goals in the third period. Gilles Senn stopped 17 of 21 shots for the win.

Final score:

B-Devils - 6 (31-24-4-0) , Penguins - 4 (27-25-3-5)

The B-Devils are back home Saturday for a 4:05 p.m. puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

