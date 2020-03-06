Toronto FC hosts home opener against New York City FC

New York City FC (0-1-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (0-0-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC hosts New York City FC in first home game of the season.

Toronto FC finished 13-10-11 overall during the 2019 season while going 9-4-4 at home. Toronto FC averaged 1.8 goals on 5.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.

New York City FC compiled an 18-6-10 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 11-1-5 in home games. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 5.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Pablo Piatti (injured), Nick DeLeon (injured).

New York City FC: Gudmundur Thorarinsson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.