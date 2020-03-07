53rd Annual Binghamton Saint Patrick’s Day Parade brings people from all over

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 53rd Annual Binghamton Saint Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Binghamton brought parade goers from near and far Saturday.

"People are coming out for it people of all ages I've seen from little kids up to retired people," said Amy Conrad of New Milford, Pennsylvania.

Some saw the day as an opportunity to bond with loved ones.

"I loved it," said one Brooklyn mother. "I had a beautiful time with my family," she said.

Others saw it as an opportunity to celebrate with the community they protect.

"We're here to have a lot of fun, cheer everybody on, hold the flags and just cheer our station proud," said Caleb Gregory of the Prospect Terrace Fire Department.