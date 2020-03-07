Cuomo declares emergency as NY’s coronavirus cases reach 76

NEW YORK (AP) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 76.

That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.

At a news conference, Cuomo said the largest concentration of cases, 57, is in Westchester County.

The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.

No one has died from the new virus in the state.