Getting much warmer to end the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 23 (19-26)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 56 (53-59)

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 37 (33-39)

Forecast Discussion

Weekend festivities are finally here across the Twin Tiers on this Parade Day and so is the sunshine. High pressure quickly moved in behind the latest storm system that departed off the East Coast, clearing skies out. This quick transition did result in some breezy northwest winds at times today, keeping colder air locked in place. Temperatures have peaked in the middle and upper 30's most locations, so having the sun certainly does help a bit rather than having cloud cover. Skies will remain fairly clear through the overnight, as we have another cool one with lows into the lower 20's. Of course don't forget it's Daylight Saving Time, so be sure to set those clocks forward an hour tonight.

Our dry stretch of weather will continue through the weekend, with a return flow from the south really warming us up. Middle to upper 50's will be reached Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Then on Monday, clouds will gradually be on the increase, but even still we're looking at lower 60's possible area-wide. Enjoy this while we have it, because Tuesday does see the arrival of our next storm system with all of the warmth building ahead of it. Drier air at the surface will take some time to wear away, so rain showers won't get going until late Monday night. Overall, this storm system looks to keep rainfall as more of the showery variety, so excessive rainfall is not looking likely. Precipitation ends on Tuesday night with temperatures cooling some the rest of the week.

Speaking of the rest of the week, there is still a decent amount of uncertainly in the models, but the picture is becoming slightly more clear. Overall, this period is going to be marked by small waves creating light precipitation every couple of days. One of these waves arrives Wednesday, though trends are turning to only spotty rain showers at best. Thursday has certainly trended drier, with some sunshine possible at times. Friday a low passes to the north, dragging a front and some scattered rainfall through. Next Saturday will also be dry, before what looks like another possible wave of light precipitation to end next weekend. Highs will generally be in the upper 40's to lower 50's with lows near the freezing mark during this period of time.