Los Angeles FC faces Philadelphia after shutout victory

Philadelphia Union (0-1-0, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (1-0-0, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami CF 1-0, Los Angeles FC hosts Philadelphia.

Los Angeles FC finished 21-4-9 overall and 13-1-3 at home during the 2019 season. Los Angeles FC scored 91 goals last season and registered 62 assists.

The Union compiled a 16-11-7 record overall a season ago while finishing 10-3-4 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 62 goals last season and registered 45 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

Philadelphia: Andrew Wooten (injured), Kai Wagner (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.