McIntyre shines again, B-Devils win fifth straight

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Saturday afternoon, the B-Devils won their fifth straight game knocking off the Phantoms, 5-1.

Zane McIntyre stopped 34 shots in the win. Fabian Zeterlund got the scoring started for Binghamton late in the first period.

Egor Sharangovich, Ryan Schmelzer, Mikhail Maltsev and Nathan Bastian all scored in the win.

The B-Devils now sit all alone for the final playoff spot in the North division.

Final score:

B-Devils - 5 (32-24-4-0) , Phantoms - 1 (24-28-2-6)

The B-Devils finish the weekend on the road with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop in Scranton against the Penguins.

