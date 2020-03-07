Miami, Buffalo meet in MAC tourney

No. 12 seed Miami (12-19, 5-13) vs. No. 5 seed Buffalo (20-11, 11-7)

Mid-American Conference Tourney First Round, Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Monday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is set to square off against Buffalo in the first round of the MAC tournament. Buffalo swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on March 3, when the Bulls shot 40 percent from the field while limiting Miami to just 34.5 percent en route to a 75-69 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-10 when scoring at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulls are 13-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 7-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The RedHawks are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 7-19 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked second among MAC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game. The Bulls have averaged 81.8 points per game over their last five games.

