Oscar Mayer Wienermobile hopes to spread cheer in the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile helped to kick off the 53rd Binghamton Saint Patrick's Day Parade in front of NYSEG Stadium Saturday.

The Weinermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels originally built in 1936 by a nephew of Oscar Mayer himself.

The Wienermobile was built as a way to lift spirits in America during the Great Depression. Organizers said Saturday that goal has never changed.

"It hauls buns but it's no lambur-wienie and every year we take it on a coast to coast wiener roast it's all about spreading miles and miles of smiles," said Oscar Mayer Hotdogger Alex Hale.

If you missed the Wienermobile at the parade it will be at the Vestal Walmart from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and the Walmart in Johnson City from 12 to 5 p.m. on Monday.