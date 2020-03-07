 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:53 pm Pennsylvania sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Portage Area 67, Cambridge Springs 63

PIAA Class 6A=

First Round=

Abraham Lincoln 50, Bensalem 48

Butler 93, Central Dauphin 90, OT

Central York 60, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 39

Cheltenham 57, Easton 56

Erie McDowell 69, Peters Township 58

Lower Merion 63, Northampton 41

Mount Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43

Pennridge 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 41

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60, Coatesville 40

Reading 57, St. Joseph’s Prep 45

Upper St. Clair 63, Allderdice 45

West Lawn Wilson 49, North Penn 39

PIAA Class 3A=

First Round=

Aliquippa 79, Sharon 72

Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30

Carlynton 85, Ligonier Valley 81

High School of the Future 71, Columbia 46

Lincoln Park Charter 67, Penns Valley 59

Loyalsock 91, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49

Neumann-Goretti 75, Brandywine Heights 42

Panther Valley 61, Dobbins 40

Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Westmont Hilltop 55

Richland 54, Warrior Run 41

Riverside 70, Central Columbia 57

South Allegheny 62, Franklin 40

PIAA Class 2A=

First Round=

Bloomsburg 48, Mountain View 45, OT

Christopher Dock 70, Strawberry Mansion 35

Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44

Executive Charter 55, Church Farm School 42

Farrell 69, Coudersport 64

Lakeview 57, South Side 46

North Star 64, Homer-Center 53

Philadelphia MC&S 97, Schuylkill Haven 55

Ridgway 57, Shenango 49

Scranton Holy Cross 72, Sayre Area 37

Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38

Wyalusing 56, Millersburg 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 5A=

First Round=

Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21

Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount St. Joseph 41

Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37

Great Valley 40, West York 39

Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49

Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 17

Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage Area 30

Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37

PIAA Class 4A=

First Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 41, Athens 15

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28

Bonner-Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44

Dallas 58, Shamokin 32

Danville 43, Berwick 35

Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28

Gwynedd Mercy 62, Engineering And Science 15

Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50

Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48

Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Township 36

Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29

Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43

PIAA Class 1A=

First Round=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 31

Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42

Chester Charter 59, Susquehanna 36

Coudersport 48, Avella 41

Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33

Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38

Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30

Millville 38, Christian School of York 21

Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian Academy 36

Pottsville Nativity 56, Sullivan County 29

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 58, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

