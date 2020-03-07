Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Portage Area 67, Cambridge Springs 63
PIAA Class 6A=
First Round=
Abraham Lincoln 50, Bensalem 48
Butler 93, Central Dauphin 90, OT
Central York 60, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 39
Cheltenham 57, Easton 56
Erie McDowell 69, Peters Township 58
Lower Merion 63, Northampton 41
Mount Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43
Pennridge 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 41
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60, Coatesville 40
Reading 57, St. Joseph’s Prep 45
Upper St. Clair 63, Allderdice 45
West Lawn Wilson 49, North Penn 39
PIAA Class 3A=
First Round=
Aliquippa 79, Sharon 72
Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30
Carlynton 85, Ligonier Valley 81
High School of the Future 71, Columbia 46
Lincoln Park Charter 67, Penns Valley 59
Loyalsock 91, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49
Neumann-Goretti 75, Brandywine Heights 42
Panther Valley 61, Dobbins 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Westmont Hilltop 55
Richland 54, Warrior Run 41
Riverside 70, Central Columbia 57
South Allegheny 62, Franklin 40
PIAA Class 2A=
First Round=
Bloomsburg 48, Mountain View 45, OT
Christopher Dock 70, Strawberry Mansion 35
Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44
Executive Charter 55, Church Farm School 42
Farrell 69, Coudersport 64
Lakeview 57, South Side 46
North Star 64, Homer-Center 53
Philadelphia MC&S 97, Schuylkill Haven 55
Ridgway 57, Shenango 49
Scranton Holy Cross 72, Sayre Area 37
Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38
Wyalusing 56, Millersburg 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 5A=
First Round=
Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21
Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount St. Joseph 41
Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37
Great Valley 40, West York 39
Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49
Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 17
Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage Area 30
Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37
PIAA Class 4A=
First Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 41, Athens 15
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28
Bonner-Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44
Dallas 58, Shamokin 32
Danville 43, Berwick 35
Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28
Gwynedd Mercy 62, Engineering And Science 15
Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50
Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48
Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Township 36
Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29
Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43
PIAA Class 1A=
First Round=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 31
Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42
Chester Charter 59, Susquehanna 36
Coudersport 48, Avella 41
Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33
Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38
Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30
Millville 38, Christian School of York 21
Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian Academy 36
Pottsville Nativity 56, Sullivan County 29
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 58, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/