Why officials say you should change your smoke alarm batteries this weekend

(WBNG) -- As the clocks change this weekend with Daylight Saving Time, the Fireman's Association of the State of New York is urging everyone to switch out the batteries in both your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you have alarms with sealed, non-removable batteries, you should test them out to make sure they're working as well.

It's recommended you change your batteries twice a year.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly three out of every five home fire deaths were due to fires in homes that either didn't have smoke alarms or the smoke alarms weren't working.

"Batteries are cheap and life is precious, so change your batteries twice a year," said Binghamton Fire Marshall Alan Gardiner.

Gardiner also recommends that people invest in smoke alarms that come with ten year lithium ion batteries.