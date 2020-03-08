2 more presumptive coronavirus cases found in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG. Pa. (AP/WBNG) -- Health officials in Pennsylvania have announced two more presumptive cases of the new coronavirus, making a total of six in the commonwealth so far.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the two new cases announced Sunday are in adults in Montgomery County, in addition to two other Montgomery County cases announced Saturday.

All four are described as having mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Sunday:

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and that they should be prepared too...Right now, each of our presumed positive cases have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensure they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

On Friday, officials confirmed the first two cases, one adult in Delaware County and one in northeastern Pennsylvania's Wayne County, both also described as mild cases of people in isolation in their homes.