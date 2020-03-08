Antique sale helps Endwell Fire Department connect with the community

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Endwell Fire Department hosted an antique sale Sunday with vendors offering antiques, vintage collectibles and sporting goods.

Organizers said proceeds will go toward various things needed to keep the fire station going, but it's also an opportunity for firefighters to get to know the community.

"They like to support the fire company, they like to come in and talk to us and chat with us and you know, pick up something," said Rob Brady, President of the O.L. Davis Fire Company.

Brady said they will offer a similar sale at the department on April 26.