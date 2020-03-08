Bearcats season comes to an end at the hands of one-seeded Stony Brook

LONG ISLAND (WBNG) -- In Sunday's America East semifinals, the Binghamton women's basketball team fell to the one-seeded Stony Brook on the road. The Bearcats finish the season with a program-best 22-9 record.

The Seawolves held Binghamton to a season-low 42 points, with the Bearcats shooting just 32 percent for the game. After Binghamton pulled within eight points with five minutes to play in the fourth, Stony Brook went on an 8-1 run to seal the victory.

Senior Kai Moon and junior Olivia Ramil each added 11 points.

Final score:

Stony Brook - 57 (28-3), Binghamton - 42 (22-9)

