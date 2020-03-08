 Skip to Content

Class A and B crown Section IV champions

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Sunday, Class A and B Section IV champions were crowned. In Class A, the Maine-Endwell girls and the Johnson City boys came out victorious. In Class B, the Norwich girls and Seton boys came out with titles.

Class A

Girls final score:

Maine-Endwell - 58, Seton - 52

Ally L'Amoreaux had 17 points for the Spartans, while her sister Kaetlyn added 15. For Seton Catholic, Marasia Dyes had a game-high 18 points while Reese Vaughan finished with 17.

Boys final score:

Maine-Endwell - 56, Johnson City 83 

Dean VanFossen poured in a game-high 32 points for the Wildcats. Jakire Hillard added 12. Jack McFadden finished with 22 for Maine-Endwell. 

Class B

Girls final score:

Newark Valley - 46, Norwich 58

Sydney Coggins finished with 19 points, while Abby Flynn added 15. For the Cardinals, Ally Wandell led the team with 14 points and Brianna Beebee added 13.

Boys final score:

Seton - 79, Norwich - 52 

Seton's Brett Rumpel finished with 45 points, while Marcus Dyes added 23. For Norwich, Jahlil Jones had a team-high 21.

