Class A and B crown Section IV champions

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Sunday, Class A and B Section IV champions were crowned. In Class A, the Maine-Endwell girls and the Johnson City boys came out victorious. In Class B, the Norwich girls and Seton boys came out with titles.

Class A

Girls final score:

Maine-Endwell - 58, Seton - 52

Ally L'Amoreaux had 17 points for the Spartans, while her sister Kaetlyn added 15. For Seton Catholic, Marasia Dyes had a game-high 18 points while Reese Vaughan finished with 17.

Boys final score:

Maine-Endwell - 56, Johnson City - 83

Dean VanFossen poured in a game-high 32 points for the Wildcats. Jakire Hillard added 12. Jack McFadden finished with 22 for Maine-Endwell.

Class B

Girls final score:

Newark Valley - 46, Norwich - 58

Sydney Coggins finished with 19 points, while Abby Flynn added 15. For the Cardinals, Ally Wandell led the team with 14 points and Brianna Beebee added 13.

Boys final score:

Seton - 79, Norwich - 52

Seton's Brett Rumpel finished with 45 points, while Marcus Dyes added 23. For Norwich, Jahlil Jones had a team-high 21.

