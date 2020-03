(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the total number of coronavirus cases in New York now sits at 89.

There are now 70 cases in Westchester County.

Cuomo said in a statement sent to 12 News in part:

"There are going to be more cases because we are testing more people - that's a good thing because then we can deal with the situation based on more facts. We know about 80 percent of those infected will self-resolve."