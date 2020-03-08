Jewish Community Center celebrates religious holiday with carnival

VESTAL (WBNG) -- This week, the Jewish faith is celebrating the holiday Purim, and in the Southern Tier the Jewish Community Center is getting in on the festivities.

Adult and Youth coordinator at the J-C-C, Harrison Cohen, explained to 12 News the holiday is about Jewish freedom.

Cohen is from the area, and has been involved at the JCC from a young age.

"I grew up with the J-C-C, I went to preschool here and remember doing this event as a kid so that's why it's very near and dear to my heart," Cohen said.

Now, he serves as an organizer of the event, and seeks to create an inclusive and welcoming environment.

"I believe it's extremely important because not only do we have a bunch of Jewish families, we also have a lot of other ethnicities come as well," Cohen said. "You don't have to be Jewish to celebrate Purim. I like that because we're really open to the community."

The Purim celebration was carnival-style with a bouncy house, games, face-painting and food and prizes for children and adults to take part in.

"It's really fun because it only comes once a year and last year I didn't get to go so this year made up for it," said attendee Ashton Cwinar.

Cwinar's friend, Cameron Smith, agreed.

"It feels nice here because everyone is having a good time, and we're having a good time," Smith said.

Attendees were able to dress in costumes of their choice, similar to a the Purim tradition where people dress up as figures from the Megillah, the book of Queen Esther, a religious icon in the story of Purim.

Cohen told 12 News the next big thing to hit the center will be J-C-C Camp, a six-week summer camp program including trips and fun activities throughout the building.