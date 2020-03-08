Local hemp growers gather to share successes, setbacks

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hemp growers from across the state gathered at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator Sunday for a discussion called 'Hemp Growing 101.'

"Specifically we talked about how important genetics are and what to look for in terms of planting and field prep," said Kaelan Castetter, CEO of Castetter Sustainability Group, or CSG Hemp. "We shared some of our successes and some of our setbacks in order to help them better be prepared."

Castetter said the key to stimulating growth in the industry is discussions like the one on Sunday.

"The way that we as an industry are going to be able to compete with states like Oregon, California, and Colorodo is if we work together," he said.

Organizers hope that will mean revival for what they call a struggling agricultural industry in New York State.

"Not being subject to the ups and downs of the dairy industry which is in trouble just keeps family farms in family hands," said Jim Castetter of CSG Hemp, a speaker at the event.

Kaelan Castetter said a big focus of the event was stressing to growers that success won't happen overnight.

"You're going to have speed bumps and you're going to have failures so how do you become successful through that that's the biggest thing," he said.