More than a bench: local teen memorialized after sudden death

NICHOLS (WBNG) -- This past January, the Luffman family suffered an unimaginable tragedy.

Lars and Marcy Luffman lost their 16-year-old daughter Abbey after she suddenly died from a rare illness.

But from the sorrow of Abbey's death, local Hugh Becker decided to take action.

Becker, a first sergeant in the 698th Quartermaster Company within the Binghamton Army Reserve in Nichols, works closely with Lars, and wanted to give him and his wife a way to always be connected to Abbey.

"When one of us hurts we all feel it," Becker said. "When we had this tragedy and Abbey got her wings, we wanted to make sure it didn't go without notice."

With the help from the community and his fellow service members, a bench was created and dedicated to Abbey, sitting just a few feet away from where her father, a lover of nature, planted a tree.

"I knew it was going to be emotional, and as you saw with the family we kept it a surprise," Becker said. "Lars is a tree-hugger and Lars planted this tree. He said, 'Oh, I think I'm going to put a picnic table or a bench out here so we can relax.'"

To Becker, Abbey is just as much a family member to him as she is for Lars and Marcy.

"She was well-loved, well-known, and a really important part of the local community, and an especially important part of our military-community," Becker said. "We just wanted to make sure that the Luffmans know that we love them...We take care of each other."

Becker told 12 News there are plans to create a garden, also in Abbey's name.