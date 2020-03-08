Record and CD sale offers customers a wide variety

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Music sellers from across the Northeast gathered at the Broome County Farmer's Market Sunday for a record and CD sale.

More than 100,000 records were up for sale offering music from the 1920's all the way up to todays hits.

One seller at the show told 12 News that it's that wide variety that draws people to the sale.

"We all carry different things so different people are more in tune to rock or blues, some people into jazz, some people into punk or metal," said Patrick Ayres of Broad Street Records in Waverly, NY.

Organizers said they will be back for another show in the fall.