Warmth keeps building, very spring-like Monday

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 38 (35-41)

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 63 (60-65)

Monday night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of spotty rain showers just before sunrise. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 44 (42-47)

Forecast Discussion

We're still keeping our dry trend on this Sunday, but Mother Nature did throw a little wrench at us this morning. A batch of mid-level clouds drifted down from Canada and sat directly over the Twin Tiers this morning while almost everywhere else in New York was enjoying the sunshine. Just bad luck right there, but thankfully we've changed that this afternoon. After a little bit of a cool start, ample sunshine has driven temperatures into the 50's area-wide. Some additional clouds are likely to pop up again tonight with lows remaining on the warmer side compared to recent readings, mainly upper 30's are expected.

Monday will feel like an early May day for the most part, if you're looking for a comparison. Skies will stay partly cloudy as even more warm air arrives, pushing temperatures into the lower and middle 60's. Moisture from the south is going to take its time arriving, so cloud cover won't start increasing until Monday night, with rain showers likely holding off until sunrise Tuesday. All signs continue to point to a lack of upper level support for the low and cold front tracking through, which means light to moderate rain showers at best Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be limited by this fact, and the fast moving nature of the storm. All precipitation will be over with before the early morning hours Wednesday.

Spread in the models remains for the late week into next weekend time frame. More consistency has been shown for Wednesday and Thursday, with trends staying drier. Most of Wednesday we'll just be cloudy, but a weak wave could bring some spotty late day showers that will end Wednesday night. Thursday high pressure ducks down from the north, giving us a little more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40's and 50's during the day with 30's at night. The bulk of the data leans toward a somewhat soggy Friday, so kept scattered rain showers in the forecast to end the week. One thing to also watch will be next weekend, as it looks like some colder air could drop south with a strong high pressure. Highs next weekend have been adjusted into the lower 40's as a result, with lows back into the 20's, closer to seasonal averages.