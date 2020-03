BINGHAMTON (WBNG) — Check out the best plays from the week that were in the Southern Tier sports world with 12 Sports’ Plays of the Week!

5. Olivia Ramil– Binghamton Bearcats basketball

4. Graham Wooden - Oneonta basketball

3. Egor Sharagovich - Binghamton Devils

2. Marcus Dyes– Seton Catholic basketball

1. Colbie Young - Binghamton basketball

