Assault rifle, crack cocaine and more found in Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities say an arrest was made and drugs and weapons were recovered following the execution of a narcotics search warrant on Pine Street Friday.

The Broome County Special Investigations unit Task Force says 42-year-old Rondell Evans of Binghamton was charged following the search warrant at the residence.

Evans was charged with the following:

2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (sub 1), a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (sub 12), a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree (sub 3), a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (sub 1), a class D felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor

2 counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

The task force says 32 grams of crack cocaine were found at the location along with drug packaging materials.

Police noted an assault rifle, a handgun and "several rounds" of ammunition were also recovered.

Police say Evans was remanded to the custody of the Broome County Correctional Facility.