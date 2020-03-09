Binghamton planning board gives the green light for Number 5 redevelopment

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Number 5 has been sitting at 33 S. Washington St. for more than 40 years and, as of Monday evening, it is set to see a big change.

Following months of planning, property developers got approved to eventually turn the Number 5 restaurant and parcel of land into a brand new development.

After asking about the latest updates on the project planned from the previous meeting, Binghamton Planning Commission approved the resolution to turn the restaurant into a convenience store, gas station, and retail development.

Property developer, Brett Pritchard, says it will be a Mirabito gas station and convenience store in the main parking lot area with retail in the Number 5 building as well as the former La Tazza coffee shop, which was damaged from the 2011 flood.

Pritchard says it won't be a traditional convenience store and that they are trying to get a couple of banks to agree to being a part of the development.

"People can expect a Number 5 commons. That's what our goal is, so that people can come and have multiple functions to go to, whether it's the bank, the convenience store, places they can utilize," said Pritchard.

Meanwhile, owner of Number 5, Jim McCoy says he's looking forward to change and that his restaurant is not closing right away.

"We're not just shutting the doors to Number 5," said McCoy. "It'll ultimately close at probably the end of May. We don't really know yet."

McCoy added that he is merging Number 5 with his other restaurant, Lampy's, in Endicott and calling it "McCoy's Chop House." He says the menu will be an overall combination of the two restaurants.

Pritchard says the project will cost more than $6 million and is expected to break ground this spring.