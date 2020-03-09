Binghamton students make ‘cents’ out of classroom lesson through coin drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Some Binghamton students are making 'cents' of a lesson they learned in the classroom.

"Our eighth grade challenge class, we're talking about power throughout the year. The second half of the year we're learning about how we can use our power to help people to make our community better," said challenge teacher Janelle Farrell.

Challenge classes give students more opportunities outside the typical curriculum.

"We try to fix a problem at least once every year and this year it's the chemo care," said student Aidan Sheehan.

Students came up with the idea of a coin drive, raising money for people with cancer going through treatment.

"The kids have all experienced someone in their family or somebody in their lives that has had cancer. So we decided to research different areas of cancer, and decided to focus on chemo in particular," said Farrell.

The money will be used to make care kits, filled with things to help patients feel better mentally and physically.

"We fill it up with things that help with the chemo care, either it could be money or could be equipment or anything," said Sheehan.

"They're going to look at the different side effects and the time they spend in chemo and give them things to kind of get them through that process," said Farrell.

Students say it's a small way of making a big difference.

"Some people can't experience their life to the fullest so we think we should try to at least help some people live their life to the fullest," said student Kaleb Lawrence.

"They need to know there's people there to support them, and there's people there who will help them," said student Amiah Brissett.

A lesson kids are learning in school, but will stick with them outside of the halls.

"I think in middle school its important especially, for kids to see that it's not just them, it's the outside world, and they can make a positive change in their community and have a voice," said Farrell.

The drive runs until March 11, then students plan on delivering the kits to local oncology centers themselves.

Students at East Middle School are also raising money for chemo care kits, through a different fundraiser.