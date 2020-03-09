Delaware, Hofstra meet in CAA semis

No. 5 seed Delaware (22-10, 12-7) vs. No. 1 seed Hofstra (24-8, 15-4)

Colonial Conference Tourney Semifinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CAA championship game is on the line as Delaware and Hofstra are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 22, when Delaware made only seven foul shots on seven attempts while the Pride hit 20 of 23 en route to the 16-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 89 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Buie has made or assisted on 59 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. Buie has accounted for 37 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pride have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Hofstra has 46 assists on 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three games while Delaware has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware and Hofstra are the class of the CAA in terms of scoring. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are ranked second in the conference with 74.7 points per game while the Pride are first with 76.6 per game.

