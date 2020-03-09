Feels like Summer!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64 (60-66) Wind SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Low 44 (40-48) Wind SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain. .10-.30” 90% High 56 (52-58) Wind SW 10-20 mph

The beautiful weather we had Sunday will continue Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. As a low approaches, we'll have increasing clouds tonight.

This low will give us showers Tuesday. With highs in the 50s, these will be rain showers. Another low will give us cloudy skies and showers for Wednesday with above average temperatures.

We'll have mixed clouds Thursday, but with another front moving in Friday, we'll have showers to end the work week. We'll have mostly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs in the 40s.

