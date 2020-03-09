Fordham, GW meet in A10 tourney

No. 14 seed Fordham (8-22, 2-16) vs. No. 11 seed George Washington (12-19, 6-12)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney First Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is set to face off against George Washington in the first round of the A10 tournament. In the regular season, Fordham won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on March 4, when the Rams outshot George Washington from the field 38.6 percent to 36 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers en route to a 63-52 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Armel Potter has put up 14.3 points and 5.9 assists to lead the way for the Colonials. Jamison Battle has paired with Potter and is putting up 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Rams have been led by Jalen Cobb, who is averaging 10.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Potter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-12 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Rams are 0-15 when allowing 62 or more points and 8-7 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rams. George Washington has 29 assists on 55 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three outings while Fordham has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents, which is the 11th-lowest figure in the country. The George Washington offense has produced just 65.6 points through 31 games (ranked 278th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com