Is there any chance we hit 60 again this week?

Tonight: Clouds increase. 30% chance of showers toward morning. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 45-51

Tuesday: 90% chance of rain. Breezy and mild. Wind: SW 1015G25 High: 52-57

Tuesday Night: Colder with variable clouds. Wind: NW 7-12G18 Low: 24-29

Forecast Discussion:



Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of showers toward morning. Overnight lows stay in the 40s to low 50s. The chance of rain is around 30%.

Rain chances increase to 90% Tuesday. It will remain mild with highs in the 50s likely again. A cold front crosses west to east in the evening with a wind shift and some heavy downpours possible. Wednesday morning will be sharply colder with lows expected to drop into the 20s. There could be some icy spots from standing water icing up.





Mainly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday also looks quiet with partly sunny skies and highs around 52. The next chance of rain comes to end the work week on Friday. Rain chances rise to 80% early in the day and fall to around 40% by later in the day. Highs remain in the low 50s.



Next weekend temperatures hold a bit above average; around 40 each day with lows in the 20s. More sun appears likely Sunday versus Saturday. Both days are looking dry.