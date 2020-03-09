New York has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country

(WBNG) -- New York has been one of the states hit hardest by Coronavirus, with more cases being announced by the day. On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo made a surprising announcement.

Cuomo announced an additional 37 confirmed cases in the state, for a total of 142, meaning New York now has the most confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the entire U.S.

The vast majority of these cases are downstate, as there are almost 100 cases in Westchester County alone. The biggest increase percentage wise over the weekend is in Nassau County on Long Island, where the confirmed number of cases more than tripled from 5 to 17.

To combat this growing outbreak, Cuomo announced the state is taking an unusual measure to ensure local municipalities have the resources they need to stop the spread of the virus.

"We are introducing New York State Clean hand sanitizer, made conveniently by the State of New York," Cuomo said Monday.

The state plans on making 100,000 gallons a week to distribute to local municipalities and state facilities.

Closer to the Southern Tier, Tompkins County officials announced one person displaying symptoms is currently being tested for the virus. 47 people have been quarantined in the county this year, although none have tested positive thus far.