New York man charged in shooting girlfriend on dinner date

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man has been arraigned on charges that he shot his girlfriend at a restaurant.

Cheektowaga Police say Anthony Ciccarelli, who was appeared in court Friday, accidentally shot his girlfriend in the leg at dinner when the bill arrived at Texas De Brazil on Thursday.

Authorities allege that Ciccarelli reached in his pocket to pay the bill and discharged the gun.

The girlfriend is now at Erie County Medical Center recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Ciccarelli was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

An attorney hired to represent Ciccarelli said Friday he had not yet met with his client and could not comment.