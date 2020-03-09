New York State police asking for public’s help in finding an Endicott man

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- New York State Police are still looking for a man who went missing almost a year ago.

32 Year-old Brandon Williams of Endicott went missing on March 11, 2019.

They say he was last seen in the area of State Highway 38B and Route 26 in the town of Maine.

Williams is described to be 6 foot 2 inches and 220 pounds, he has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, a New England Patriots winter hat, and a tan Carhartt jacket with black writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607)775-1241, or investigator Marco Marcini at 607-754-2701.