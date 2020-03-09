One killed in Tompkins County car crash

TOWN OF DANBY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in the town of Danby, N.Y.

The New York State Police Department says 68-year-old Gary A. Hunter of Ithaca was killed when his vehicle went into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a tree on State Route 96B.

Police say Hunter received care from Bangs emergency personnel and Cayuga Medical Center before being pronounced dead.

The Candor and Danby Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.