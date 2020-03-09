Phelps Mansion hosts play on influential Southern Tier woman who ran for president in 1884

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion hosted a lunch and presentation on the remarkable career of Belva Lockwood, an influential woman who lived in the Southern Tier.

Lockwood was one the first female attorneys in the United States. She was also one of the woman ever allowed to practice at the bar of United States Supreme Court.

In 1884 Lockwood became the first woman to run a full campaign for president and earn votes.

Judith Present, playwrite of the play, "Belva Ann Lockwood" says Belva is popular again now that women are running for president.

The performance was one of many luncheons held by the Phelps Mansion.